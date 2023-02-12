Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $13.56 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $13.56 or 0.00062216 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $282.60 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00228212 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00107605 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00062837 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004551 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000404 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 13.5385875 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

