Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SFE opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,104,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 71,671 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

