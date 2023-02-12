Safestore (LON:SAFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,100

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,000 ($12.02) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Safestore Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Safestore stock opened at GBX 1,035 ($12.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Safestore has a 52-week low of GBX 744.50 ($8.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,423 ($17.11). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 976.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 975.17.

Safestore Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.40 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

About Safestore

In other news, insider Andy Jones sold 716,354 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £6,633,438.04 ($7,973,840.65).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Further Reading

