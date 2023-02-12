Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

SFRGY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.35. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

