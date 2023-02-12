Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after buying an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $3.53 on Friday, reaching $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,602,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,234. The firm has a market cap of $332.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.69. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

