Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,153 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

FVAL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 64,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,631. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

