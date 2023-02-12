Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.70. 50,050,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,366,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

