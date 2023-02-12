Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 499.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Shares of ATLC stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $32.90. 9,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $475.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $499,993.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,603.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David G. Hanna bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $8,823,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

