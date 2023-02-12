Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $553,000 Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $134,717,000 after buying an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marsico Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,117,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Shares of PXD traded up $10.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.39. 2,491,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,547. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.