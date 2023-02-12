Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 149.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,153 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

