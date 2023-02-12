Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,063 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,022. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.76. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $171.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

