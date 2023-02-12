Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 968 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $930,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $716,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,670,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,686,000 after acquiring an additional 620,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.24. 5,046,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

