SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $340.20.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $289.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $297.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after purchasing an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,503,000 after purchasing an additional 243,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

