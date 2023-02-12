SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $340.20.
Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $289.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.73 and its 200-day moving average is $297.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99.
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
