Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 992.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,697 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.5% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,064 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,377.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,766,000 after purchasing an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,733. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

