Scotiabank Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BKH. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BKH opened at $64.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.95.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 62.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Black Hills by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

