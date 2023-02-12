Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Up 79.9% in January

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 79.9% from the January 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCRM. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $16,944,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $14,505,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 131.9% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,319,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,448,000 after buying an additional 1,319,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 80.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,578,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $8,785,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCRM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 11,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.49.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

