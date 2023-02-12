Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $161.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,670. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

