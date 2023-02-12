Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion. Sealed Air also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-$3.80 EPS.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 326,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

