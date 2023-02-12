Secret Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and $7,639.93 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00223743 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00105698 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00061800 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00062707 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004540 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000416 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Secret

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00437574 USD and is up 7.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,749.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.