SelfKey (KEY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.90 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. SelfKey has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and $2.90 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SelfKey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00428160 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.33 or 0.28362119 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfKey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfKey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.