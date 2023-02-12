Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Short Interest Update

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGST. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $20,660,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,905 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 143.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 663,415 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition by 110.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

LGST stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,895. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

