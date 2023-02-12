Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.37.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

SXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.