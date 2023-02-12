Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 1,857 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after buying an additional 2,092,450 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after buying an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after buying an additional 703,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock valued at $34,043,238. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.00 and its 200-day moving average is $168.69. The stock has a market cap of $332.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $130.52 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

