Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 14,770 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.32.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 8,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $636,444.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,540,750.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,889 shares of company stock valued at $31,800,260. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock opened at $80.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,610.40 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $181.47.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

