Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 37,871 Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Avient by 4.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth $25,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AVNT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Avient Stock Down 1.0 %

Avient Company Profile

Shares of AVNT opened at $37.88 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

