Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 103,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE T opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.