Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 103,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.
AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.
