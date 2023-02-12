Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 143,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.12% of The GEO Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,614,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,852,000 after buying an additional 1,738,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,525,000 after buying an additional 347,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,803,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,705,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,120,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 1,335,200 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 1,225,912 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEO. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush upgraded The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $12.28 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

