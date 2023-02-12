Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 855.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,978 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $64,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 86.35%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Beyond Meat news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $28,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,922.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $27.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

