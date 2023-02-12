Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,637 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,610,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after acquiring an additional 801,826 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 211,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502 in the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 5.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 2.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

