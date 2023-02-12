Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.80 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after buying an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after purchasing an additional 851,066 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $1,109,194,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after purchasing an additional 291,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 12,561,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,606,000 after purchasing an additional 696,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

SCHW opened at $80.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.33.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

