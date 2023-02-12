Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,226 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $52.17 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $88.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

