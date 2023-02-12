Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 337.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 46,130 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Up 0.1 %

VNT opened at $23.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $28.45.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

