Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.25 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

