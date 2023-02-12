Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $206.16 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.38.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

