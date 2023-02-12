Shentu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.69 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. Shentu has a total market cap of $70.34 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shentu has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 89,768,098 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

