Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSDOY traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,415. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shiseido has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Shiseido had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

