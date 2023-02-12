Short Interest in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Expands By 50.0%

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Performance

REIT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $32.38.

