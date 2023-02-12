Short Interest in AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Decreases By 46.6%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $15.05.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
