Short Interest in AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Decreases By 46.6%

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.0 days.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AULRF opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

