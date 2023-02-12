Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Decreases By 62.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the January 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 makes up approximately 2.3% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.10. 34,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,138. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $25.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

