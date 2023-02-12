Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Increases By 417.2%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 417.2% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BASFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

Basf Price Performance

BASFY stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Basf has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $19.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

