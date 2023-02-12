Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Drops By 31.7%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDIMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.