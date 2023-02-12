Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Grows By 71.2%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE BGX opened at $11.70 on Friday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

