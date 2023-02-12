Short Interest in BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Rises By 192.2%

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,084,000 shares, a growth of 192.2% from the January 15th total of 371,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,505,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Stock Performance

BRBL remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 264,515,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,259,952. BrewBilt Brewing has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.96.

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

