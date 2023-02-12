Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Grows By 1,438.5%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,438.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:OFSTF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,231. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of -58.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.
Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
