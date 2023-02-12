Short Interest in Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Grows By 1,438.5%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 1,438.5% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OFSTF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,231. Carbon Streaming has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of -58.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OFSTF. TD Securities cut shares of Carbon Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered Carbon Streaming from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Carbon Streaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carbon Streaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

