Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Expands By 900.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZMWY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec from €156.00 ($167.74) to €167.00 ($179.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.45. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $99.29 and a one year high of $171.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

