Short Interest in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Declines By 61.9%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEA. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,210,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,888,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,355,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHEA remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,356. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Chenghe Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.