Short Interest in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Declines By 80.0%

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLINR. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $36,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $36,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter valued at $500,000.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Trading Down 5.0 %

CLINR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 5,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,524. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

