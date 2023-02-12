Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Decreases By 43.3%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

CTMX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 287,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 108,174 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

