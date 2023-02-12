Short Interest in Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Decreases By 50.6%

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the January 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dogness (International)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dogness (International) during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dogness (International) by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dogness (International) by 60.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dogness (International) Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:DOGZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.00. 39,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Dogness has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Dogness (International) Company Profile

Dogness (International) Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of pet products, including leashes and smart products. Its products include leashes, lanyards, ribbon, collars, harnesses ornaments and specialty products for cats and dog. The firm produces the products in Classic, Elegance, Luxury, LED, Holiday, Special Function and Cat series.

