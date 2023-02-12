Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Decreases By 93.4%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 3,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,102. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $39.09.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.302 per share. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.