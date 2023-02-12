Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Decreases By 93.4%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 3,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,102. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.302 per share. This is an increase from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,945 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

